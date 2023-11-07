Accident victims win first legal fight to scrap RAF’s new requirements
Fund plans to appeal court ruling that it exceeded its powers in issuing new requirements and created barriers impeding accident victims’ ability to lodge claims
07 November 2023 - 18:29
The Pretoria high court has ordered the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to scrap a board notice setting out onerous new requirements for lodging claims, declaring it unlawful, unconstitutional and at odds with the organisation’s obligations to compensate victims of traffic accidents.
While the ruling represents a victory for the applicants, it is only the first of two legal battles over the RAF’s push to increase the mandatory documentation required when road traffic accident victims lodge claims. A second board notice with similar requirements is still in play...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.