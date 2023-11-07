Court awards mother R6m RAF claim after dispute over amount
Payment includes lost earnings and education potential for the child who suffered severe injuries and won’t ever make a full recovery
07 November 2023 - 15:30
A mother has been awarded R6m in damages from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) for severe injuries her child suffered in a vehicle accident five years ago.
The Johannesburg high court agreed with medical experts that, as a result of the child not recovering from the accident, the RAF must pay the amount...
