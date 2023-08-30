Deadline looms for health department to hand over Covid-19 vaccine contracts
Health Justice Initiative has granted an extension for records of meetings and correspondence, but not for documents relating to contracts and agreements
SA health activists are standing firm on the court-ordered deadline of August 31 for the health department to provide access to its secret Covid-19 vaccine contracts, but have agreed to wait another month for the records of its meetings and correspondence.
The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) asked the department to provide the full record of its negotiations and contracts for Covid-19 vaccines in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) in February 2022. When the department turned down its request, HJI launched legal action, arguing that the government had a constitutional obligation to ensure procurement is transparent, and to provide the public with timely and accurate information...
