HIV/Aids can be ended by 2030 if governments step up funding
The Treasury cut the total budget allocation for HIV/Aids for the first time in 2022/23, as it sought to rein in government spending
The world can end HIV/Aids as a public health threat by 2030, but only if governments step up their political and funding commitments, the UN said on Tuesday. Funding for HIV programmes from both international and domestic sources declined sharply in 2022 to $20.8bn, far short of the $29.3bn needed by 2025, it said.
The funding crunch confronts many high-burden countries, including SA, which faces a potential R7.2bn shortfall for its HIV/Aids programmes by 2027/28, according to research by Genesis Analytics. SA has the world’s biggest population living with HIV, at 8-million, and has the world’s largest HIV treatment programme, reaching an estimated 5.2-million people...
