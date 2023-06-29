News & Fox

AIDS CONFERENCE

Money to fight HIV, TB and STIs is running out

Within four years South Africa will be short of R7.2bn in overall funding needed to contain HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections, says a leading health economist

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 05:00 Chris Bateman

Within four years South Africa will be short of R7.2bn in overall funding needed to contain HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), according to a leading health economist.

That’s the projection by Steve Cohen, of Genesis Analytics, who heads the costing & financing task team at the South African National Aids Council (Sanac)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.