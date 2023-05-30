National / Health

More than one in ten of SA’s urban adults have tried e-cigarettes

Surveys suggest arguments that e-cigarettes are a gateway to regular smoking or a means to stop are nuanced

30 May 2023 - 20:29

More than one in 10 (11.3%) of urban adults have tried e-cigarettes and 4% are regular users, according to a new study released by University of Cape Town (UCT) on Tuesday.

Its publication comes as MPs are poised to begin work on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, which proposes tightening current antismoking laws and for the first time regulating e-cigarettes...

