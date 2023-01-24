WHO investigates link between makers of deadly cough syrups

Brent crude rises 5c a barrel and WTI crude up 13c
We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The chemicals and energy group aims to procure 1,200MW of renewable energy by 2030
SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
Cabinet ministers and senior officials could be sacked in crackdown on graft
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is investigating whether there is any connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups it has linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Citing “unacceptable levels” of toxins in the products, the WHO is seeking more information about the specific raw materials used by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia to produce medicines linked to the recent deaths, as well as whether the companies obtained them from some of the same suppliers, the person said. The WHO has not named any suppliers.
The WHO also is considering whether to advise families globally to reassess the use of cough syrups for children in general while questions over the safety of some of these products are unresolved, the person said. WHO experts are evaluating the evidence for whether, or when, such products are medically necessary for children, the person said.
The deaths of children from acute kidney injury began in July 2022 in Gambia, followed by cases in Indonesia and Uzbekistan. The WHO has said the deaths are linked to over-the-counter cough syrups the children took for common illnesses and which contained a known toxin, either diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol.
To date, the WHO has identified six drugmakers in India and Indonesia who produced the syrups. These manufacturers have either declined to comment on the investigation or denied using contaminated materials that contributed to any deaths. Reuters has no evidence of wrongdoing by the companies the WHO has named.
“This is of the highest priority for us, to see no more child deaths from something that is so preventable,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said, without commenting further on the details of the organisation’s work.
The UN health agency said on Monday that it had widened its investigation into potential diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol contamination in cough syrups to four additional countries where the same products may have been on sale: Cambodia; the Philippines; East Timor; and Senegal. It called on other governments and the global pharmaceutical industry to launch urgent checks to root out substandard medicines and improve regulation.
The WHO is expected to comment further on the cough syrup situation during a news conference later on Tuesday.
The WHO has already issued specific alerts for cough syrups made by two Indian manufacturers, Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech, in October 2022 and earlier in January. It said their syrups were linked to deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan respectively, and the alerts asked people to stop using them.
Maiden’s and Marion’s manufacturing plants have both been shuttered. Maiden is now seeking to reopen after the Indian government said in December that its testing had found no problems with Maiden’s products.
Maiden has repeatedly told Reuters, including in December, that it did nothing wrong and MD Naresh Kumar Goyal said on Tuesday he had no comment on the WHO investigating possible connections between the companies under scrutiny.
Marion’s office phone went unanswered on Tuesday and the company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Earlier in January, it told the government of Uttar Pradesh, where it is located near New Delhi, that it was being blamed for the deaths in Uzbekistan “to malign the image of India and the company”.
The WHO, working with Indonesia’s drugs regulator, also issued an alert in October about cough syrups made by four Indonesian manufacturers and sold domestically. The manufacturers are: PT Yarindo Farmatama; PT Universal Pharmaceutical; PT Konimex; and PT AFI Farma.
PT Yarindo Farmatama, PT Konimex and PT AFI Farma did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday about the WHO investigating connections between the deaths in the three countries.
PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries’ lawyer, Hermansyah Hutagalung, said it had pulled from the market all cough syrups deemed dangerous. “Chase the suppliers, they’re the real criminals,” Hutagalung said. “They’re the ones that forge raw ingredients by falsifying raw ingredient documents all the way to pharmaceutical companies.” He did not identify specific suppliers or give details to back up the claim.
The WHO said the syrups were contaminated with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which it called “toxic chemicals used as industrial solvents and antifreeze agents that can be fatal even taken in small amounts”. Their toxic effects include an inability to pass urine, kidney injury and death.
The deaths have highlighted potential gaps in global regulation of commonly used medications, including oversight of factories and supply chains, particularly those producing products for developing countries that lack the resources to monitor medicines for safety.
The WHO sets guidelines on medicine manufacturing standards globally and supports countries investigating any lapses, but it has no legal mandate or enforcement authority to take direct action against violators.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WHO investigates link between makers of deadly cough syrups
The health body is seeking more information about the raw materials used by six manufacturers to produce medicines linked to the recent deaths
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is investigating whether there is any connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups it has linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Citing “unacceptable levels” of toxins in the products, the WHO is seeking more information about the specific raw materials used by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia to produce medicines linked to the recent deaths, as well as whether the companies obtained them from some of the same suppliers, the person said. The WHO has not named any suppliers.
The WHO also is considering whether to advise families globally to reassess the use of cough syrups for children in general while questions over the safety of some of these products are unresolved, the person said. WHO experts are evaluating the evidence for whether, or when, such products are medically necessary for children, the person said.
The deaths of children from acute kidney injury began in July 2022 in Gambia, followed by cases in Indonesia and Uzbekistan. The WHO has said the deaths are linked to over-the-counter cough syrups the children took for common illnesses and which contained a known toxin, either diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol.
To date, the WHO has identified six drugmakers in India and Indonesia who produced the syrups. These manufacturers have either declined to comment on the investigation or denied using contaminated materials that contributed to any deaths. Reuters has no evidence of wrongdoing by the companies the WHO has named.
“This is of the highest priority for us, to see no more child deaths from something that is so preventable,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said, without commenting further on the details of the organisation’s work.
The UN health agency said on Monday that it had widened its investigation into potential diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol contamination in cough syrups to four additional countries where the same products may have been on sale: Cambodia; the Philippines; East Timor; and Senegal. It called on other governments and the global pharmaceutical industry to launch urgent checks to root out substandard medicines and improve regulation.
The WHO is expected to comment further on the cough syrup situation during a news conference later on Tuesday.
The WHO has already issued specific alerts for cough syrups made by two Indian manufacturers, Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech, in October 2022 and earlier in January. It said their syrups were linked to deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan respectively, and the alerts asked people to stop using them.
Maiden’s and Marion’s manufacturing plants have both been shuttered. Maiden is now seeking to reopen after the Indian government said in December that its testing had found no problems with Maiden’s products.
Maiden has repeatedly told Reuters, including in December, that it did nothing wrong and MD Naresh Kumar Goyal said on Tuesday he had no comment on the WHO investigating possible connections between the companies under scrutiny.
Marion’s office phone went unanswered on Tuesday and the company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Earlier in January, it told the government of Uttar Pradesh, where it is located near New Delhi, that it was being blamed for the deaths in Uzbekistan “to malign the image of India and the company”.
The WHO, working with Indonesia’s drugs regulator, also issued an alert in October about cough syrups made by four Indonesian manufacturers and sold domestically. The manufacturers are: PT Yarindo Farmatama; PT Universal Pharmaceutical; PT Konimex; and PT AFI Farma.
PT Yarindo Farmatama, PT Konimex and PT AFI Farma did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday about the WHO investigating connections between the deaths in the three countries.
PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries’ lawyer, Hermansyah Hutagalung, said it had pulled from the market all cough syrups deemed dangerous. “Chase the suppliers, they’re the real criminals,” Hutagalung said. “They’re the ones that forge raw ingredients by falsifying raw ingredient documents all the way to pharmaceutical companies.” He did not identify specific suppliers or give details to back up the claim.
The WHO said the syrups were contaminated with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which it called “toxic chemicals used as industrial solvents and antifreeze agents that can be fatal even taken in small amounts”. Their toxic effects include an inability to pass urine, kidney injury and death.
The deaths have highlighted potential gaps in global regulation of commonly used medications, including oversight of factories and supply chains, particularly those producing products for developing countries that lack the resources to monitor medicines for safety.
The WHO sets guidelines on medicine manufacturing standards globally and supports countries investigating any lapses, but it has no legal mandate or enforcement authority to take direct action against violators.
Reuters
India’s Marion Biotech halts production after 19 child deaths in Uzbekistan
Indonesia clamps down on drug licences after 150 children die
Deadlock over Pfizer’s Covid treatment is a headache for China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
AstraZeneca to buy US biotech CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8bn
Pharma industry seeks meeting with officials over ‘puzzling’ medicine price ...
Horizon Therapeutics soars on Amgen’s $27.8bn offer
GSK and Sanofi shares rise after US ruling on Zantac
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.