Top health figures want probe into targeting of whistle-blower doctor

An influential group of health professionals has called for an end to all disciplinary action against paediatrician Tim de Maayer and an inquiry into the officials who targeted him for raising the alarm about the desperate state of the hospital in which he worked.

De Maayer was placed on precautionary suspension earlier this month by Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Nozuko Mkabayi after he wrote an open letter about the deteriorating conditions at the facility and other public hospitals, which he said were contributing to child deaths...