SA produces its first own rapid antigen test kit for Covid-19
08 December 2021 - 18:54
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved the first locally developed antigen test that can offer a result for Covid-19 inside 15 minutes and will cost less than R40.
Ashley Uys, founder and CEO of Medical Diagnostech, a local developer and manufacturer of high-quality rapid diagnostic test kits, developed the test with funding from various government agencies including the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC), the department of science & technology and the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA)...
