National / Health

Biovac to produce first commercial Covid jabs in October despite falling demand

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 18:13 Tamar Kahn

State-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac expects to produce its first commercial batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in October, despite the growing uncertainty about demand for coronavirus shots.

Biovac signed an agreement with Pfizer in July 2021 to fill and finish up to 100-million doses a year for AU members, but with demand for Covid-19 jabs falling worldwide that target looks increasingly uncertain...

