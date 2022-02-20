SA first among African countries to get mRNA vaccine technology in WHO project
Tech transfer aims to help low-and middle-income countries manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale
20 February 2022 - 08:00
The World Health Organisation said on Friday that SA, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia would be the first on the continent to receive the technology needed to produce messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.
The technology transfer project, launched last year, aims to help low- and middle-income countries manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now