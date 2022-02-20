Business SA first among African countries to get mRNA vaccine technology in WHO project Tech transfer aims to help low-and middle-income countries manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale B L Premium

The World Health Organisation said on Friday that SA, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia would be the first on the continent to receive the technology needed to produce messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

The technology transfer project, launched last year, aims to help low- and middle-income countries manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale. ..