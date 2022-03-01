National / Health SA vaccine maker Biovac to get R2.3bn to fund expansion A consortium of development finance institutions aims to raise the money to enable the facility to produce up to 1-billion doses a year B L Premium

State-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac has clinched a deal with a consortium of development finance institutions to raise $150m (R2.3bn) to fund the expansion of its Cape Town-based facility, to produce up to 1-billion doses a year.

It bolsters SA’s plans to increase its domestic vaccine production capacity, and reduce the risk of standing at the back of the queue again in future health emergencies. ..