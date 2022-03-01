SA vaccine maker Biovac to get R2.3bn to fund expansion
A consortium of development finance institutions aims to raise the money to enable the facility to produce up to 1-billion doses a year
01 March 2022 - 11:00
State-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac has clinched a deal with a consortium of development finance institutions to raise $150m (R2.3bn) to fund the expansion of its Cape Town-based facility, to produce up to 1-billion doses a year.
It bolsters SA’s plans to increase its domestic vaccine production capacity, and reduce the risk of standing at the back of the queue again in future health emergencies. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now