Covid-19 drives SA’s excess natural deaths past 300,000
There were just more than 301,000 excess natural deaths between May 3 2020 and March 5 2022 — slightly more than triple the state’s official figure of 99,543 recorded Covid-19 deaths as of March 5
10 March 2022 - 15:36
The coronavirus pandemic has led to more than 300,000 excess natural deaths in SA, with a disproportionate toll exacted among people aged 60 years or above, according to the latest figures from the Medical Research Council (MRC).
The MRC publishes a weekly mortality report based on death records from the department of home affairs, and tracks the number of natural and unnatural deaths...
