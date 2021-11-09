Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA needs vaccine mandates

09 November 2021 - 17:00
Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The government and its Covid advisory council need to understand that there’s only so much you can do to save people from themselves.

Any form of hard lockdown at this stage cannot be viable. The political situation in SA is already at a tipping point, and any further economic fallout will add to an already tenuous state of affairs. Yet this may not deter the government from implementing further lockdown measures ahead of a Covid fourth wave.

But does the government have a moral obligation to save people who do not want to be saved? It has reached the point where vaccine supply is exceeding demand, yet the uptake still isn’t great enough.

Unfortunately, SA is largely being held back from its herd immunity target by the dubious choices of individuals. If people are too obstinate (or lazy) to get vaccinated, why should those of us who chose vaccination be punished with a hard lockdown?

Despite controversies that may arise from the introduction of vaccine mandates, to push an already fragile economy back into lockdown would surely be more controversial? If it comes down to a choice between the two, the government needs to grow a spine and introduce mandates, and encourage private businesses to do the same.

Michael McLaggan
Sandton

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ANTHONY BUTLER: Compulsion without legitimacy always fails

Persuasion must be the primary driver of compliance in vaccination drive
Opinion
1 week ago

Why vaccine mandates may just be inevitable

For life to return to normal, many companies will probably insist on their staff being vaccinated against Covid. But it’s a decision with possible ...
Features
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: If a great ‘vaccine divide’ ensues, mandate-hesitant SA must blame itself

The government is grappling with flagging demand and it looks increasingly unlikely SA will achieve its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by ...
Opinion
1 week ago

France shares its experience on Covid- 19 vaccine mandate with SA

Meanwhile, SA’s daily rate of vaccinations has again dropped to record lows
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: The electoral hallucinations of Jacob ...
Opinion
2.
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Stocks for the metaverse
Opinion
3.
ANDREW VAN BILJON: Extraordinary opportunity for ...
Opinion / On My Mind
4.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Wealth plan for the future
Opinion / Investor's Notebook
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Three of Zuma’s worst ministers ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.