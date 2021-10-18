Discovery warns of a pandemic of mental illness in wake of Covid-19 disruptions
Rise of 16% in psychology-related claims as pandemic triggers a surge in anxiety and depression
18 October 2021 - 17:39
Medical scheme administrator Discovery Health has sounded the alarm over a looming mental health crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it has seen a marked increase in claims for psychology visits.
Psychology visits per 1,000 lives in July 2021 were 16.2% higher than the corresponding period in 2019, at 28.4 visits per 1,000 lives in 2021 compared with 24.4 in 2019...
