By the numbers | Mental health — the other pandemic

18 October 2021 - 08:00
By the numbers | The third wave is over

Experts are predicting that the fourth wave will hit around December
2 weeks ago

By the numbers | The cost of vaccine inequity

As the US mulls providing booster shots of Covid vaccines to its population, the developing world is struggling to catch up
1 month ago

By the numbers | Vaccine hesitancy in SA

62% of South Africans are willing to take the vaccine (11% of the population has been fully vaccinated)
1 month ago

By the numbers | The facts on breakthrough vaccines

Vaccines do not provide 100% protection against Covid and breakthrough infections do happen in people who have been fully vaccinated
1 month ago
