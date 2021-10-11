Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: We can choose to make friends with stress B L Premium

Sunday was World Mental Health Day. The workplace makes a huge contribution to mental health, for better or worse. Mental health suffers if we are unemployed or badly employed, while fulfilling work can be one of the best guarantees of emotional robustness. As Sigmund Freud is reputed to have said, our life tasks are to love and to work.

But even the ideal job can create stress to a level that damages physical and mental health. So employers have a moral obligation to create a healthy environment for their people. And we all share the obligation to care enough for our colleagues to make the places where we work as healthy as we can...