National SIU recommends Anban Pillay be prosecuted over Digital Vibes Report finds the director-general grossly misrepresented facts about the contract to the National Treasury

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the health department’s dealings with Digital Vibes includes adverse findings against former health minister Zweli Mkhize, former head of communications Popo Maja, former acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay and former director-general Sandile Buthelezi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday released the report about the health department’s dealings with the obscure private company Digital Vibes, which was first paid to offer communications services regarding National Health Insurance (NHI) and later commissioned to work on Covid-19 media campaigns...