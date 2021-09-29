SIU recommends Anban Pillay be prosecuted over Digital Vibes
Report finds the director-general grossly misrepresented facts about the contract to the National Treasury
29 September 2021 - 19:42
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the health department’s dealings with Digital Vibes includes adverse findings against former health minister Zweli Mkhize, former head of communications Popo Maja, former acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay and former director-general Sandile Buthelezi.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday released the report about the health department’s dealings with the obscure private company Digital Vibes, which was first paid to offer communications services regarding National Health Insurance (NHI) and later commissioned to work on Covid-19 media campaigns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now