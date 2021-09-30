A bad week for Sandile Buthelezi

A bad week

The Digital Vibes scandal, which has already led to the departure of health minister Zweli Mkhize, has now claimed another scalp. Last week, the health department’s director-general Sandile Buthelezi was suspended. This may seem unfair, given that Buthelezi was only appointed in 2019, after that dodgy contract, which benefited Mkhize’s friends and family, was put in place. But still, Buthelezi’s failure to do anything about the obviously fishy deal is a strong message to other officials that looking the other way won’t cut it.