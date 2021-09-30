News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Sandile Buthelezi

30 September 2021 - 05:00

A good week

Stepping into the top job at arguably SA’s best-performing retailer is no small thing and we wonder whether new Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht is waking up in a cold sweat at 3am. We know we would. But kudos to the attorney and human resources specialist who becomes SA’s first black woman CEO of a listed retail outfit. Clicks has been one of the JSE’s best investments over the past decade and the group — save for that awful TRESemmé moment — has hardly put a foot wrong. Long may that continue.

A bad week

The Digital Vibes scandal, which has already led to the departure of health minister Zweli Mkhize, has now claimed another scalp. Last week, the health department’s director-general Sandile Buthelezi was suspended. This may seem unfair, given that Buthelezi was only appointed in 2019, after that dodgy contract, which benefited Mkhize’s friends and family, was put in place. But still, Buthelezi’s failure to do anything about the obviously fishy deal is a strong message to other officials that looking the other way won’t cut it.

Former top health official was ‘main actor’ in Digital Vibes scandal, SIU says

Dr Anban Pillay committed fraud, gross misconduct, negligence and dereliction of duty and should be prosecuted, the SIU says
National
20 hours ago

As Clicks boss emigrates, can SA keep its CEOs?

The departure of Clicks’s CEO suggests an emigration wave may hit SA’s top talent, with implications for investors
Money & Investing
1 hour ago

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder joins other wealthy South Africans leaving our shores

He will be replaced by Bertina Engelbrecht, who will become first black female to lead a listed retailer in SA
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Entrepreneur brings medical aid for ...
News & Fox
2.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme
3.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
Who is buying SA’s for-sale homes
News & Fox
5.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.