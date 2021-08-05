National / Health

Health Professions Council head David Boikhutso Motau suspended

Charges of fraud and corruption against Motau stem from his tenure as the head of the Free State health department

05 August 2021 - 12:55 Nomahlubi Sonjica
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: GCIS/JAIRUS MMUTLE
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: GCIS/JAIRUS MMUTLE

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has placed the CEO of the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) on precautionary suspension, after allegations of fraud and corruption.

Kubayi suspended David Boikhutso Motau with immediate effect.

The charges stem from his tenure as the head of the Free State health department. “Dr Motau was appointed HPCSA CEO registrar in June 2021 and his precautionary suspension is necessitated by the seriousness of the allegations and its ramification to ethical dynamics in the health fraternity,” the health department said in a statement.

Motau was one of 13 accused who appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday after being arrested by the Hawks. “It is alleged that during the course of the regulatory audit in the department of health, the audit team from the auditor-general requested information on certain payments to service providers and subsequently queried the procurement processes that were followed,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo.

“As a result, an internal investigation followed whereby it was discovered that false or forged ‘requests for payment advices’ were submitted during the period of January 2011 to December 2015 for payments with regard to the service providers.

“It is further alleged that no evidence could be found whether the actual services were rendered by the service providers. A total amount of more than R8m was paid to the service providers.”

The case was postponed to September 22. Motau was released on bail of R5,000.

Malpractice across state bodies worth R115bn probed by SIU

R101bn of these includes probes into SOEs such as Eskom, Prasa, the SABC, Transnet, the UIF, the NHLS, the HPCSA and the CMS
National
2 months ago

Doctors wary about consulting online

Fewer people in SA are visiting doctors' rooms during the Covid-19 pandemic, but despite the push towards online consultations, telemedicine has not ...
Business
6 months ago

HPCSA extends registration period for new doctors

Many graduates completed their studies later than usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns
National
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma to get out of jail for next week’s ...
National
2.
First R350 social relief grants to start flowing ...
National
3.
President’s allies and opponents urge him to fire ...
National
4.
SAA a step closer to taking to skies again
National
5.
DBSA has $200m to kick-start green ...
National

Related Articles

NHI: Talking in circles and heading nowhere?

Features

Malpractice across state bodies worth R115bn probed by SIU

National

ROB ROSE: Discovery ‘won’t accept’ nationalising medical reserves

Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.