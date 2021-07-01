Features NHI: Talking in circles and heading nowhere? As SA’s hospitals buckle under the strain of Covid, debates around NHI continue. Is this yet another talk-shop that will go nowhere? And is it taking focus away from more immediate issues plaguing the health sector? BL PREMIUM

As doctors struggle to treat a soaring number of patients during the Covid third wave and hospitals go up in flames, medical groups have been presenting their input on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill to parliament.

From mid-May until June 23, the parliamentary portfolio committee on health held virtual hearings on the proposed new health law after receiving thousands of written submissions in late 2019...