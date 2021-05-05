National / Health Medicines regulator appeals to Treasury for more funding After a cut in Treasury allocation of 8%, authority tells MPs that understaffing affects the speed and efficacy with which it can make regulatory decisions BL PREMIUM

The medicines regulator has appealed to the Treasury for a bigger budget, warning that it cannot do its job effectively unless key vacancies are filled.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) shot to public prominence during the coronavirus pandemic as it plays a pivotal role in approving new diagnostics, vaccines and treatments. It is one of the most stringent medicine regulators on the African continent and responsible for overseeing the safety and efficacy of human and animal medicines, medical devices and clinical trials...