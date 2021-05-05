Medicines regulator appeals to Treasury for more funding
After a cut in Treasury allocation of 8%, authority tells MPs that understaffing affects the speed and efficacy with which it can make regulatory decisions
05 May 2021 - 19:43
The medicines regulator has appealed to the Treasury for a bigger budget, warning that it cannot do its job effectively unless key vacancies are filled.
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) shot to public prominence during the coronavirus pandemic as it plays a pivotal role in approving new diagnostics, vaccines and treatments. It is one of the most stringent medicine regulators on the African continent and responsible for overseeing the safety and efficacy of human and animal medicines, medical devices and clinical trials...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now