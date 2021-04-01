National / Health

Pfizer vaccine protects well against Covid-19 variant found in SA, data shows

While the new overall efficacy rate of 91.3% is lower than the 95% originally reported in November, a number of variants have become more prevalent globally since then

01 April 2021 - 14:29 Carl O'Donnell
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine is about 91% effective at preventing the disease, they said on Thursday, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months.

The shot was also 100% effective in preventing illness among trial participants in SA, where a new variant called B1351 is dominant, though the number of those participants was relatively small at 800.

While the new overall efficacy rate of 91.3% is lower than the 95% originally reported in November for its 44,000-person trial, a number of variants have become more prevalent around the world since then.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the updated results, which include data on more than 12,000 people fully inoculated for at least six months, positions the drugmakers to submit for full US regulatory approval.

The vaccine is currently authorised on an emergency basis by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The trial data “provide the first clinical results that a vaccine can effectively protect against currently circulating variants, a critical factor to reach herd immunity and end this pandemic for the global population,” BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said in a statement.

Experts fear that new variants of Covid-19 from SA and Brazil could be resistant to existing vaccines and treatment. More than 300 cases of the SA variant have been detected in more than 25 US states and jurisdictions, federal data shows.

The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 95.3% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the US Food and Drug Administration.

There were also no serious safety concerns observed in trial participants up to six months after the second dose, the companies said.

They added that it was generally equally effective irrespective of age, race, gender or ethnicity and among participants with a variety of existing medical conditions.

“These data reinforce our view that we have some really potent vaccines,” said Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Britain's Imperial College London, who was not involved in the Pfizer trial.

He said the effectiveness against the SA variant was “especially noteworthy”, since it showed the vaccine was likely to offer effective protection in real-world settings where several different coronavirus variants could be circulating.

The trial reviewed more than 900 confirmed cases of Covid-19, most of which were among participants who received a placebo.

The release of updated results comes on the heels of separate data that showed the vaccine is safe and effective in 12- to 15-year-olds, paving the way for the drugmakers to seek US and European approval to use the shot in this age group within weeks.

Reuters

Novavax to be evaluated for SA use

Committee advised against using jab, Zweli Mkhize told portfolio committee on Tuesday
National
20 hours ago

‘It’s in our hands,’ says Discovery Health CEO as third wave looms

Concern growing that slow vaccine rollout, the dominance of a new variant, and cooler weather will combine to potentially deadly effect
National
2 days ago

Pfizer wants state indemnity before supplying doses

Demand comes after reports that J&J shots will be delayed because government did not sign no-fault clause
National
2 days ago

Aspen to help J&J deliver 30-million shots to SA

The facility will complete and package 250-million doses for Africa, with 30-million for SA
National
3 days ago

PODCAST | Vaccine rollout rate to take 17 years for herd immunity, says expert

At the current rate of an average of 7,000 vaccinations a day, SA is falling way behind the herd immunity curve
National
5 days ago

