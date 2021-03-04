National / Health It is nonsensical to think you can control the virus by creating islands, says Karim Co-chair of national advisory committee on Covid-19 warns rich nations against vaccine nationalism BL PREMIUM

As SA marks a year since its first coronavirus case was confirmed on March 5 2020, one of the government’s top scientific advisers has sounded a stark warning about the dangers of vaccine nationalism, saying the rush by wealthier countries to protect their entire populations at the expense of poorer nations risks prolonging the pandemic.

The emergence of coronavirus variants in several parts of the world has undermined hope that vaccines would provide a quick end to the pandemic, and suggests the virus will be with us for years to come...