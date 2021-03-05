National / Health FEATURE Phase 2 of vaccine rollout will be the real challenge for the state With about 16-million people in the group, the government will have to make tough choices on who to jab first BL PREMIUM

Health-care workers have finally begun dispensing coronavirus shots to their peers in the first phase of the government’s long-awaited rollout plan. The process has begun slowly, with just shy of 83,600 people vaccinated in the first fortnight, but it is expected to accelerate in the weeks ahead.

Attention is now turning to the next stage, but details of who is eligible for vaccination in phase 2, when it will start, who will be at the front of the queue and how the private sector fits into the distribution plan remain sketchy...