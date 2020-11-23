Netcare sending extra staff to Eastern Cape hospitals as Covid-19 cases surge
Nelson Mandela Bay metro is the province’s hotspot, and had 6,285 recorded active cases on Sunday, a huge increase on the 167 recorded three weeks earlier
23 November 2020 - 17:27
Private hospital group Netcare is sending additional staff to its Eastern Cape facilities and considering suspending elective surgery, as the region grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases.
Nelson Mandela Bay metro is the province’s hotspot, and had 6,285 recorded active cases on Sunday, a huge increase on the 167 recorded three weeks earlier. The spike in cases has put immense pressure on hospital services in the region. The metro's public hospitals ran out of ICU beds earlier in November...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now