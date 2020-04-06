Western Cape records second death from Covid-19

The Western Cape has recorded its second death from Covid-19, an 82-year old woman, as its tally of confirmed cases rose to 475 on Monday.

The province has the second-highest caseload, after Gauteng, but is the hardest hit relative to the size of its population, according to analysis by Media Hack, a group of independent data journalists.

A total of 26 patients are in hospital in the Western Cape, of whom 12 are in intensive care, premier Alan Winde said in a statement.

The provincial health department began community screening and testing at the weekend, sending health workers door to door to check people for signs of the disease. Close to 1,500 people were screened for the potentially deadly respiratory illness over the past two days, and 45 people had been tested, said Winde. Results are expected within 48 hours.

The community testing programme began in Cape Town’s Happy Valley and Ilitha Park, and is due to expand into Town2, Bo-Kaap, Bishop Lavis, and Philippi during the course of this week. Testing is also planned for Kwanonqaba in Mossel Bay and Mbekweni in the Cape winelands.