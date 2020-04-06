Distressed farmers to get access to R1.2bn government grant

Distressed farmers are set to receive government grants in the coming weeks to help them through the coronavirus crisis, agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza announced on Monday.

The department has ring-fenced R1.2bn for assistance mainly to target financially distressed small-scale farmers. Of the R1.2bn, R400m has been allocated for farmers in the Proactive Land Acquisition Strategy programme. These are the beneficiaries of the government land acquisition model under land redistribution. The remainder will be channelled to all other farmers mainly in the poultry, livestock, vegetable farming sectors.

“Other commodity sectors will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, as the department continuously monitors the impact of Covid-19 on the sector at large,” Didiza said.

The coronavirus has left the global economy reeling and stocks plummeting amid fears of a jobs bloodbath. The pandemic has also led to a decline in Asia’s agriculture demand and falling agricultural commodity prices.

SA’s agricultural sector could lose as much as R42bn in export revenue due to the outbreak, as key trading partners limit business activity to curb the spread of the disease.

The UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation highlights that transport restrictions and quarantine measures are likely to impede small and large scale farmers' access to input and output markets, curbing productive capacities. Shortages of labour caused by the virus could also disrupt production and processing of food.