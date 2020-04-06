National SA to take $1bn Covid-19 loan from New Development Bank We are actively looking for cheap money around the world, says Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane BL PREMIUM

The Treasury says it will take up a $1bn (about R19bn) loan from the New Development Bank (NDB) to fight the Covid-19 epidemic and is still considering facilities offered by other multilateral funding organisations.

SA was hit on Friday by another ratings downgrade from Fitch Ratings, which placed the country’s debt two notches into junk.