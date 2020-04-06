SA to take $1bn Covid-19 loan from New Development Bank
We are actively looking for cheap money around the world, says Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane
06 April 2020 - 05:10
The Treasury says it will take up a $1bn (about R19bn) loan from the New Development Bank (NDB) to fight the Covid-19 epidemic and is still considering facilities offered by other multilateral funding organisations.
SA was hit on Friday by another ratings downgrade from Fitch Ratings, which placed the country’s debt two notches into junk.
