Covid-19 judge Kate O’Regan tasked with safeguarding privacy

Former Constitutional Court judge Catherine “Kate” O’Regan has been appointed as the Covid-19 designate judge so that people’s personal information and privacy is not comprised in the fight against the pandemic.

O’Regan’s appointment by justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Friday comes after the state gazetted amended regulations on Thursday, allowing the director-general of health to direct mobile operators to provide information such as location and movements of any person who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This includes information on people who were in contact with the person. The information may be obtained from March 5 until the national disaster lapses. The information will only be for the health department’s Covid-19 tracing database.

Lamola said while the government is doing all it can to implement measures to fight the spread of Covid-19, O’Regan has an important role to play “to safeguard the privacy and personal information of persons during this process”.

O’Regan is a visiting professor at the University of Oxford and an honorary professor at the University of Cape Town.