Reserve Bank sees more room for stimulus
The Bank warned that the deficit could exceed 10% of GDP this year due to the coronavirus
06 April 2020 - 15:00
UPDATED 08 April 2020 - 05:30
The coronavirus outbreak and SA's 21-day lock-down could see SA's economy contract by as much as 4% in 2020, the Reserve Bank said, as it also indicated that slowing inflation might give it space to offer more monetary support.
The figures, in its monetary policy review released on Monday, are steeply down from the growth forecasts given at its last monetary policy committee (MPC) decision in March. At that meeting, the Bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, the most in more than a decade, in a pre-emptive strike to support the economy .
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now