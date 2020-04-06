Economy Reserve Bank sees more room for stimulus The Bank warned that the deficit could exceed 10% of GDP this year due to the coronavirus BL PREMIUM

The coronavirus outbreak and SA's 21-day lock-down could see SA's economy contract by as much as 4% in 2020, the Reserve Bank said, as it also indicated that slowing inflation might give it space to offer more monetary support.

The figures, in its monetary policy review released on Monday, are steeply down from the growth forecasts given at its last monetary policy committee (MPC) decision in March. At that meeting, the Bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, the most in more than a decade, in a pre-emptive strike to support the economy .