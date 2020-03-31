Pubs and restaurants contravene lockdown rules

Several pubs, taverns and restaurants have been found to have either fraudulently or negligently applied to be designated essential services providers, the department of trade and industry said on Tuesday.

SA started a three-week-long nationwide lockdown on Friday morning in a bid to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Under the lockdown regulations, only essential services providers main remain operational.

The list includes heath practitioners; staff and service providers responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity; security personnel; agricultural and food supply-related operations; retailers, wholesalers, and spaza shops; financial services; government officials and the media.

Last week, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel announced that all businesses that would be allowed to provide essential services were required to seek approval from the department. Such businesses need to apply to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) bizportal website at www.bizportal.gov.za and obtain a certificate that allows them to continue trading.

On Tuesday, the department said during the course of its review of the essential service list of applications, the CIPC established that certain companies not designated as essential services had either fraudulently or negligently applied.

“The CIPC, upon review, has established that pubs, taverns, restaurants, fast-food places, pizza parlours and the like have registered to continue operating during the lockdown, in violation of the applicable regulations as per the essential service list. These businesses are not eligible to continue operating during the lockdown period in terms of the regulations and directions issued by government,” the department said in statement.