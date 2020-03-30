FULL STATEMENT: President urges South Africans to comply with lockdown

My fellow South Africans,

We are now entering a new phase in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the coming days, government will be rolling out a screening, testing, tracing and medical management programme on a huge scale. About 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms.

People with symptoms will be referred to local clinics or mobile clinics for testing.

People who are infected with coronavirus, but who have no or moderate symptoms will remain in isolation at home or at a facility provided by government and those with severe symptoms will be transferred to hospitals.

Using mobile technology, an extensive tracing system will be rapidly deployed to trace those who have been in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases and to monitor the geographical location of new cases in real time.

This drive is far-reaching, it is intensive and it is unprecedented in scale. This grave health emergency is happening at a time when our economy is under great strain.

As the country went into lockdown, we received the news that the ratings agency Moody’s had downgraded SA to a subinvestment grade.

This will significantly increase the cost of borrowing to fund government spending and will have a negative affect on the economy.

This development will not diminish in any way our response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We are pushing ahead to implement the necessary health interventions and economic and social measures to contain the spread of the disease and alleviate its effects on our people.

Within the constraints of the current crisis, we remain committed to implementing structural economic reforms to address weak economic growth, constrained public finances and struggling state-owned enterprises.

We are working together with our social partners to identify further measures we can take to limit the damage on our economy, and to ensure that as we emerge from this pandemic we set our economy on a clear path of growth.

Even as our country faces deep and pressing challenges on several fronts, there is no doubt in my mind that we will prevail.

That is because South Africans have come together like never before to wage this struggle against this virus.

Many businesses and individuals are making financial and other contributions to this cause.

In addition to the financial pledges announced last week we welcome the commitment by the Motsepe Foundation of R1bn and by Naspers of R1.5bn to the coronavirus response.

We are also extremely grateful to Mr Jack Ma, the founder of the China-based company Alibaba, who has donated vital medical supplies to SA and other countries across Africa.

We would like to thank our nurses, doctors and other health workers, social workers and front-line government staff, volunteers and NGOs who are leading the fight against the disease.

We thank the 18,000 security personnel, drawn from the police, defence force, metro police and other entities, that are responsible for ensuring our safety.

We have made it clear that the task of our security personnel is to support, reassure and comfort our people, and to ensure peace and order is maintained.

They know that they must act within the law at all times and that they must not cause harm to any of our people.

And then there is each of you, the 58-million South African citizens and residents who are standing together as one in confronting this national health emergency.

Among us are the men and women who rise at dawn every day, and labour through the night to keep this country going.

I speak of the farmworker who is helping to keep us supplied with food.

I speak of the technician in the power station working shift after shift to keep the lights on.

I speak of the caregiver in the old-age home, the childcare home and the hospice, who comes in every day to tend to the most vulnerable of our citizens.

To the taxi driver, the refuse collector, the supermarket cashier, the hospital cleaner, the petrol attendant and all those essential services workers, you are our unsung heroes, and we salute you.

In the midst of this uncertainty, there is a story that brings us hope and encouragement.

Yesterday, I went to meet the 114 South Africans who were evacuated from Wuhan in China and are going back to their homes after two weeks in quarantine in Polokwane.

They are a group of wonderful South Africans who are diverse in age, race, gender and place of origin.

For months, they have been in lockdown, first in Wuhan for some 51 days and then in Polokwane for 14 days. Now they have to spend a further 17 days of lockdown at home.

We should all be happy that they have tested negative for the virus and are in good health. They are in high spirits and are deeply thankful for what the country has done for them by bringing them home safe.

Some are students, some are teachers, some were working in China.

We thank the SAA crew, the medical team, the police and soldiers and the wonderful staff and management of the Ranch Hotel for having made this operation a great success.

The experience of these South Africans who returned from Wuhan gives us courage as we face the challenges ahead.

This is uncharted territory for us all.