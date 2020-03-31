BRUCE WHITFIELD’S LOCKDOWN DIARY: Time to scrutinise the ‘rewards’ programmes

The internet is awash with meme’s about Covid-19. The jokes and the quips are an outlet for the mass sense of trepidation at the thought of not only contracting a virus that has no cure, but also the economic and long-lasting financial consequences the sudden stop in the economy will cause.

“Sometimes I sits and thinks,” reads one meme. “And sometimes I just sits.” I remember this line from my childhood, but it’s doing the rounds again. A lockdown of at least three weeks, possibly more, should conditions demand it, is the perfect opportunity to do those things you have been ignoring, probably for years.

There is nothing like a global pandemic to heighten your own sense of mortality. But while, if you are sensible, you are likely to emerge on the other side in one piece, your personal finances might not, which is why there is no time like the present to tackle all of that stuff you have been letting pile up.

Stop procrastinating. (But more on that in a later column.)

What you could be doing now is using the time to review every single aspect of your finances and to understand precisely where your money is going every month.

After all, when times are good and cash flows are strong and certain, we tend to overlook the gym contract we haven’t used in six months or the rewards program that comes off our monthly salary for which we get no real benefit, but think we will, once we have enough time to figure it out.

Well, now is that time. If, by the end of the lockdown, you still don’t understand how you will benefit, cut it loose. Rewards systems are designed by their providers to harvest information about you for them to use in their pricing and risk models. Unless you have the time, energy and savvy to work the intricacies of paid rewards programs, the company providing it gets greater value than you. Right here, you may be able to save some useful cash.

While you’re about it, you can shop around for insurance like never before. Far too often insurance companies simply hike annual premiums, with little more than an email that your policy has been “reviewed” and you should “see the attached documents”.

Many of us might move that email to a “read later” file if we don’t ignore it altogether. After all, it’s a tedious process and who really has time to do that sort of admin or look for alternatives? Well, you do now. If your insurance company is not offering you a discount on your vehicle insurance during the lockdown, compare their pricing to one that is — and consider moving. And the convenient plus: most simple short-term insurance needs can be sorted out via email and phone.