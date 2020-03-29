Treasury outlines details of R15bn business relief for lockdown and its aftermath

The National Treasury has provided details of the relief measures which were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist business deal with the effects of the three week national lockdown and its aftermath.

There are three relief measures amounting to a total of R15bn — one expanding the age eligibility and the amount claimable under the employment tax incentive worth R10bn, and two others allowing respectively for the deferral of the payment of PAYE (R2bn) and provisional tax (R3bn) for tax compliant small and medium businesses.

To minimise the loss of jobs as businesses struggle to cope with the coronavirus epidemic, the employment tax incentive will be expanded for those qualifying companies registered with Sars for a period of four months from April 1 to July 31.

The maximum amount claimable under the incentive during this period will be increased from R1,000 to R1,500 in the first qualifying 12 months and from R500 to R1,000 in the second 12 qualifying months.

A monthly claim of R500 will be allowed during this four month period for employees aged 18 years to 29 years who are no longer eligible for the employment tax incentive as the employer has already claimed the incentive for those employees for 24 months. Also eligible for the monthly claim will be those aged between 30 years and 65 years who have not been eligible under the scheme in the past due to their age.