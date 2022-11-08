Service delivery protests threaten matric exams, warns department

Analysts also play down hopes of Chinese authorities relaxing the country’s zero-Covid policy
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Multilateral development banks need to be reformed to meet the needs of developing economies for climate resilience
The DA councillor was returned to her old job after an alleged fallout between the ANC and the EFF
Working capital needs of Australian subsidiary have become ‘urgent’
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
Political tension rises after failed bid to assassinate the former prime minister
Manager expects ‘something special’ in last 16 match of the Champions League
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
The basic education department has expressed concern after service delivery protests in Gauteng prevented matric pupils writing their final year exams.
At least 53 matric pupils in Etwatwa were prevented from sitting for their final exams last week due to protests.
The department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, said service delivery protests are the biggest threat to matric exams.
During a media briefing, Mweli pleaded with communities, civil society and other stakeholders not to prevent pupils from getting to their examinations, saying they have endured enough trauma.
“We appeal to community members to allow the examinations to proceed. The repercussions for not doing so are devastating to pupils and the communities themselves as it is the children of the same communities who suffer the consequences,” Mweli said.
He made an appeal to the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and called for workers to recognise the importance of exams.
“We want to make an appeal that pupils shouldn’t be prevented from writing exams for any reason whatsoever. An appeal to broader civil society, different formations in our society and Sanco in particular, as the leading formation when it comes to broader civil society,” he said.
Mweli said pupils who missed their exams will rewrite the missed papers in May or June 2023.
“In the case where pupils are not able to write the examination, it means they will only rewrite the missed papers in May/June next year. That is not fair on pupils who have already endured a lot as a result of Covid-19, among other challenges.”
Mweli emphasised that no pupils should be prevented from writing exams on the grounds of pregnancy or outstanding school fees.
Load-shedding
Last week, the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) expressed concern about the effect load-shedding has on matric exams, saying pupils who arrive late for exams due to blackouts must be accommodated.
“We continue to be concerned about blackouts that will negatively impact pupils throughout the process of writing. Any disturbance during revision causes anxiety,” Sadtu said.
“Blackouts cause delays in travelling and students may find themselves arriving at examination centres emotionally disturbed. The candidates writing and their teachers will carry levels of anxiety through the examination period because they have not rested as they needed to cover three years of work.
“We commend teachers and pupils for being innovative in the face of this challenge.”
‘Great lengths to ensure exams run smoothly’
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the department is committed to ensuring exams run smoothly for the class of 2022.
“We’ve gone to great lengths to ensure the exams happen without any irregularities. All pupils for the national certificates have signed commitments to maintain honesty and not participate in irregularities during exams,” she said.
“We are fully prepared to administer the exams of 2022. We have a great challenge on our hands but we are ready.”
The department said pupils who wrote the computer applications technology (CAT) and information technology (IT) exams and fell victim to load-shedding would have another opportunity to complete the exams in December.
“In the unlikely event load-shedding affects the writing of CAT and IT, the department of basic education has a rewrite paper scheduled for December 7. Rewrites for CAT and IT are planned for every examination, given computer glitches could cause candidates [to not] complete their examinations,” said the department.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Service delivery protests threaten matric exams, warns department
Basic education department says service delivery protests in Gauteng are the biggest threat to matric exams
The basic education department has expressed concern after service delivery protests in Gauteng prevented matric pupils writing their final year exams.
At least 53 matric pupils in Etwatwa were prevented from sitting for their final exams last week due to protests.
The department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, said service delivery protests are the biggest threat to matric exams.
During a media briefing, Mweli pleaded with communities, civil society and other stakeholders not to prevent pupils from getting to their examinations, saying they have endured enough trauma.
“We appeal to community members to allow the examinations to proceed. The repercussions for not doing so are devastating to pupils and the communities themselves as it is the children of the same communities who suffer the consequences,” Mweli said.
He made an appeal to the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and called for workers to recognise the importance of exams.
“We want to make an appeal that pupils shouldn’t be prevented from writing exams for any reason whatsoever. An appeal to broader civil society, different formations in our society and Sanco in particular, as the leading formation when it comes to broader civil society,” he said.
Mweli said pupils who missed their exams will rewrite the missed papers in May or June 2023.
“In the case where pupils are not able to write the examination, it means they will only rewrite the missed papers in May/June next year. That is not fair on pupils who have already endured a lot as a result of Covid-19, among other challenges.”
Mweli emphasised that no pupils should be prevented from writing exams on the grounds of pregnancy or outstanding school fees.
Load-shedding
Last week, the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) expressed concern about the effect load-shedding has on matric exams, saying pupils who arrive late for exams due to blackouts must be accommodated.
“We continue to be concerned about blackouts that will negatively impact pupils throughout the process of writing. Any disturbance during revision causes anxiety,” Sadtu said.
“Blackouts cause delays in travelling and students may find themselves arriving at examination centres emotionally disturbed. The candidates writing and their teachers will carry levels of anxiety through the examination period because they have not rested as they needed to cover three years of work.
“We commend teachers and pupils for being innovative in the face of this challenge.”
‘Great lengths to ensure exams run smoothly’
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the department is committed to ensuring exams run smoothly for the class of 2022.
“We’ve gone to great lengths to ensure the exams happen without any irregularities. All pupils for the national certificates have signed commitments to maintain honesty and not participate in irregularities during exams,” she said.
“We are fully prepared to administer the exams of 2022. We have a great challenge on our hands but we are ready.”
The department said pupils who wrote the computer applications technology (CAT) and information technology (IT) exams and fell victim to load-shedding would have another opportunity to complete the exams in December.
“In the unlikely event load-shedding affects the writing of CAT and IT, the department of basic education has a rewrite paper scheduled for December 7. Rewrites for CAT and IT are planned for every examination, given computer glitches could cause candidates [to not] complete their examinations,” said the department.
TimesLIVE
Pietermaritzburg in the dark as municipality seeks to recoup R5.5bn debt
SA records slight increase in matric pass rate to 76.4%
School curriculum may be trimmed to help pupils make up for lockdown losses
EDITORIAL: School catch-up programmes are urgently needed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.