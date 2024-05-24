Justice ministry halts e-payments for third-party funds after attempted breaches

The electronic payment system for third-party funds, including child maintenance, has been temporarily suspended after attempts to compromise the system, the department of justice and constitutional development said.
On Thursday the department announced an investigation was under way to assess potential breaches to the system.
The department’s spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi said a dedicated forensic team has been assembled to thoroughly investigate any suspicious activity.
“We are committed to continually fortifying our systems to prevent and mitigate the risk of future breaches. We sincerely apologise to all beneficiaries for any inconvenience caused and appreciate patience and understanding during this period,” said Masibi.
Masibi said child-maintenance beneficiaries are urged to promptly visit their nearest court with their original identity documents to receive manual payments until the electronic service is fully restored.
