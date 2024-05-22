Vivo Energy to invest about R10bn in Engen operations over five years
The investment will be used to optimise Engen’s existing assets and for new infrastructure build
22 May 2024 - 16:39
Major global oil trader Vitol’s subsidiary, Vivo Energy, has committed to making a minimum capital investment of R10bn in its SA operations over the next five years. That is in terms of the latter's agreement to purchase 74% of energy group Engen from Malaysia’s national oil company, Petronas.
The areas of focus for capital investment would be optimisation of Engen’s existing assets and new infrastructure build. Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Wednesday that another area of investment would be green energy. ..
