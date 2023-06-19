National

Western Cape gas crunch looms as Vita halts imports

Terminal operator seeks emergency supplies to meet shortfall after fallout with Vita Gas

19 June 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo
UPDATED 19 June 2023 - 22:50

The Western Cape is running the risk of facing acute liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortages as the province’s biggest importer of the product, Vita Gas, and the operator of the Saldanha Bay import terminal engage in a bitter, three-year contractual battle.

Vita, which counts global energy giant Vitol as one of its shareholders, on Thursday pulled the rug from under the feet of Sunrise Energy, informing it that it would cease importing gas into the province...

