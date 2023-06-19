With the Fed holding interest rates steady, investors eagerly anticipate Powell’s coming testimony for future rate hints
Terminal operator seeks emergency supplies to meet shortfall after fallout with Vita Gas
The Western Cape is running the risk of facing acute liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortages as the province’s biggest importer of the product, Vita Gas, and the operator of the Saldanha Bay import terminal engage in a bitter, three-year contractual battle.
Vita, which counts global energy giant Vitol as one of its shareholders, on Thursday pulled the rug from under the feet of Sunrise Energy, informing it that it would cease importing gas into the province...
Western Cape gas crunch looms as Vita halts imports
