Daihatsu to restart vehicle development after scandal

In 2023, Daihatsu said it had rigged safety tests for 88,000 small cars, most of them sold under the Toyota brand

24 April 2024 - 12:57
by Agency Staff
Picture: TOKUMEIGAKARINOAOSHIMA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Scandal-hit Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu aims to fully resume developing vehicles by as early as the end of 2024, the president of the compact carmaker told reporters, adding he saw opportunities in South America and Africa.

Why it is important?

Daihatsu said in 2023 that it had rigged safety tests for 88,000 small cars, most of them sold under the Toyota brand, with the scandal posing a reputational risk for Japan’s largest carmaker.

President Masahiro Inoue was dispatched from Toyota to turn Daihatsu around and put it on a path to growth. Resuming development of new cars will be a significant milestone.

Key quotes

“Once we have bedded down measures to prevent a recurrence [of the certification issue], we would like to move forward as early as the end of the year,” Inoue said about full development, adding minor changes to models could occur even earlier.

"Emerging markets are a perfect fit for us, like throwing a fast ball straight down the middle of the strike zone," he told reporters during an April 22 roundtable. His comments were embargoed for Wednesday.

“South America and Africa” are the markets that should be a focus for development over the next 10 years, he said.

Context

All but one of Daihatsu's models have been confirmed to be in compliance with domestic standards and those shipments have resumed.

• Inoue was previously Toyota’s head of Latin America.

Reuters

Heads of Toyota’s Daihatsu unit to quit after news of rigged safety tests

Daihatsu also will be removed from a commercial vehicle partnership known as the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies
Companies
2 months ago

Toyota remains top-selling carmaker as chair apologises for scandals

Japanese manufacturer is top-seller for fourth year in a row
Life
2 months ago

Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby reflects on lessons of 2022 floods

Floods shut the Prospecton plant for 16 weeks
Life
20 hours ago
