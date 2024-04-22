SCA ruling puts brakes on new fuel retail licences
Supreme Court of Appeal rules that dispute suspends granting of licence until minister decides
22 April 2024 - 05:36
A recent decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) will mean that when existing fuel retail licence holders challenge the issuing of new licences, the new licence will be suspended until the minister of energy decides on the matter.
This finding will affect every fuel licence holder in SA that wants to challenge new competitors setting up shop that will have an impact on their customer base...
