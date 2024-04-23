SCA overturns high court rulings, awards businessman R5m
23 April 2024 - 05:00
A business person was awarded R5m after an associate failed to pay in terms of various share sale agreements in an ongoing dispute involving a major Mpumalanga golf estate development.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned two previous high court judgments, which ruled sale agreements between the two men were either void or unlawful, explaining why four judges had been wrong...
