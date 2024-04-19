New report sheds light on terror financing threat to NPO sector
Islamic State, Boko Haram and al-Qaeda among those that could use nonprofit organisations
19 April 2024 - 05:00
Growing international concern about SA’s role in the financing of terrorists and terrorist acts in the region contributed to the country being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February 2023.
One of the findings of a 2021 report by the FATF was that local authorities had a poor understanding of terrorist financing and that the risk of terrorist financing through SA was not being adequately addressed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.