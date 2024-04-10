Treasury plans to tighten law on dirty money
10 April 2024 - 05:00
The Treasury has announced proposed amendments that require international cash transactions exceeding R25,000 to be reported to the Financial Intelligence Centre.
The proposed amendments to the Financial Centre Intelligence Act (Fica) would bring section 30 into operation as the government bolsters its protocols against money-laundering. The centre at present receives reports on cross-border electronic funds transfers, large cash transactions and unusual or suspicious transactions...
