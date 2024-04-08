New Land Court hopes to solve huge backlog
In 2023, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights said it would take SA about 30 years and R170bn to settle land claims backlog
08 April 2024 - 17:36
The newly established Land Court, which has legally come into operation, hopes to alleviate the huge backlog of cases sitting at the Land Claims Court, which it will replace.
The Land Claims Court, which started in the 1990s and had exclusive jurisdiction over land claim disputes, now sits with a backlog that will take 30 years and more than R170bn to settle, according to the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights. ..
