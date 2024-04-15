National

Itac says it was targeted in ransomware attack in January

The International Trade Administration Commission says criminals accessed Itac’s files and locked users out of the system

15 April 2024 - 15:30
by Khulekani Magubane
Itac chief commissioner Ayabonga Cawe. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES.
The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) said on Monday that it experienced a cybersecurity attack at the beginning of 2024, when its files were encrypted and users were locked out of the system.

Itac said on Monday the ransomware attack happened on January 2. Ransomware is malicious software designed to block a user’s access to an information system until money is paid to allow access again.

“Itac suffered a ransomware attack in which malicious actors encrypted Itac’s files and locked users out of the system and demanded a ransom payment in exchange for restoring access or decrypting their files,” the commission said.

It delayed publishing the notice because of the need for an investigation into the attack and to restore the integrity of its information systems.

“It was considered vital not to pre-empt the investigation initiated after Itac became aware of the compromise. The type of information held on Itac’s servers includes personal information relating to Itac’s employees, service providers, importers, exporters and other stakeholders.”

Itac said after it was made aware of the attack it took steps to contain the fallout by shutting down affected servers, upgrading its firewall and antivirus measures and commissioning a forensic probe.

“We will continue to enhance data privacy and protection measures such as implementing and increasing encryption and multi-factor authentication and any additional technological measures our forensic service provider recommends to address new risks to personal information.”

Itac said there was a chance the compromise may have affected stakeholders and the hacker may have accessed, and extracted, personal information stakeholders submitted to Itac.

The commission urged stakeholders to remain vigilant.

MPs pass law to reverse Zuma era’s ‘intelligence evils’

General Intelligence Laws Amendment Act seeks to undo the establishment of the State Security Agency
National
2 weeks ago

SCOTT TIMCKE: Dirty data tricks could undermine SA’s election integrity

Domestic politics will anchor SA’s 2024 election, but the emerging international fault lines will be in the background
Opinion
1 month ago

Leading AI firms join US safety consortium

More than 200 entities tasked with addressing risks
World
2 months ago

Google calls out spyware firms as hacking tools proliferate

The tech giant urges the US and its allies to do more to rein in the spyware industry
World
2 months ago

Australia sanctions ‘coward and scumbag’ Russian hacker

Financial sanctions and a travel ban have been imposed on Russian citizen Aleksandr Ermakov after he was linked to a breach at Medibank
World
2 months ago
