Ingonyama finances are vague, UCT report says
The trust, which controls land worth R29bn, is not sufficiently transparent, research centre says
11 April 2024 - 11:45
A report from the University of Cape Town (UCT) has raised concerns about the Ingonyama Trust’s financial management, saying the trust has been “vague” in its reporting and is not subject to “meaningful” public finance oversight.
The trust, led by the reigning monarch on behalf of the Zulu nation, controls 2.8-million hectares of land worth about R29bn. ..
