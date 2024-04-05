National

Cruise ship hits cargo carrier in Cape Town due to gale force winds

The Ambience cruise liner and Grey Fox cargo carrier reported minor damage and no-one was injured

05 April 2024 - 13:21
by Bobby Jordan
Visiting cruise liner Ambience collided with a cargo carrier at Cape Town harbour. Picture: SUPPLIED.
A luxury cruise liner bumped into a cargo carrier while docking in Cape Town harbour in windy conditions early on Friday, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) confirmed.

Both ships, the Ambience cruise liner and Grey Fox cargo carrier, reported minor damage and the Ambience is expected to depart on schedule later on Friday.

“TNPA can confirm an incident that occurred [on Friday] during the docking of a cruise liner that came into contact with a cargo carrier docked at B berth,” said acting port manager Ophelia Shabane.

“No passengers or crew on board the vessels were injured. The cause of the incident is being investigated and damage is being assessed. Port operations continue as normal and have not been affected. TNPA will continue to monitor the situation.”

The accident appeared to be linked to gale-force wind conditions.

“It’s why I say don’t do shipping when the wind is too strong” said a maritime source with knowledge of the incident.

Ambience is reportedly on its maiden round-the-world cruise. “Her first round-the-world cruise and she gets damaged in the Cape,” said the source.

UK-based ship owners Ambassador Cruise Line did not respond immediately to queries on Friday.

US and Britain launch strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

It was the second day of major operations against Iran-linked groups after a deadly attack on American troops last weekend
World
2 months ago

Ukraine naval drones sink Russian landing ship in Black Sea

Ukrainian military says 25 Russian military vessels and ships and one submarine have been ‘destroyed’ in the war to date
World
1 month ago

Leave your cares behind and sail away

There’s much to be said for leaving your cares on the dockside and sailing away
Life
1 month ago
