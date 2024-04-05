Visiting cruise liner Ambience collided with a cargo carrier at Cape Town harbour. Picture: SUPPLIED.
A luxury cruise liner bumped into a cargo carrier while docking in Cape Town harbour in windy conditions early on Friday, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) confirmed.
Both ships, the Ambience cruise liner and Grey Fox cargo carrier, reported minor damage and the Ambience is expected to depart on schedule later on Friday.
“TNPA can confirm an incident that occurred [on Friday] during the docking of a cruise liner that came into contact with a cargo carrier docked at B berth,” said acting port manager Ophelia Shabane.
“No passengers or crew on board the vessels were injured. The cause of the incident is being investigated and damage is being assessed. Port operations continue as normal and have not been affected. TNPA will continue to monitor the situation.”
The accident appeared to be linked to gale-force wind conditions.
“It’s why I say don’t do shipping when the wind is too strong” said a maritime source with knowledge of the incident.
Ambience is reportedly on its maiden round-the-world cruise. “Her first round-the-world cruise and she gets damaged in the Cape,” said the source.
UK-based ship owners Ambassador Cruise Line did not respond immediately to queries on Friday.
Cruise ship hits cargo carrier in Cape Town due to gale force winds
The Ambience cruise liner and Grey Fox cargo carrier reported minor damage and no-one was injured
A luxury cruise liner bumped into a cargo carrier while docking in Cape Town harbour in windy conditions early on Friday, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) confirmed.
Both ships, the Ambience cruise liner and Grey Fox cargo carrier, reported minor damage and the Ambience is expected to depart on schedule later on Friday.
“TNPA can confirm an incident that occurred [on Friday] during the docking of a cruise liner that came into contact with a cargo carrier docked at B berth,” said acting port manager Ophelia Shabane.
“No passengers or crew on board the vessels were injured. The cause of the incident is being investigated and damage is being assessed. Port operations continue as normal and have not been affected. TNPA will continue to monitor the situation.”
The accident appeared to be linked to gale-force wind conditions.
“It’s why I say don’t do shipping when the wind is too strong” said a maritime source with knowledge of the incident.
Ambience is reportedly on its maiden round-the-world cruise. “Her first round-the-world cruise and she gets damaged in the Cape,” said the source.
UK-based ship owners Ambassador Cruise Line did not respond immediately to queries on Friday.
TimesLIVE
US and Britain launch strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
Ukraine naval drones sink Russian landing ship in Black Sea
Leave your cares behind and sail away
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
How Baltimore bridge collapse will affect shipping
Ukraine and Red Sea conflicts see Europe enter uncharted waters
Mauritius allows Norwegian Dawn cruise ship to dock
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.