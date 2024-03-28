INVESTING IN CARS
Bidders lining up for Louis Coetzer classic car barn find auction
The auction comprises about 150 cars, one of the most significant classic-car sales in SA
28 March 2024 - 16:11
Bidders are queuing to join the more than 200 classic car collectors, barn find hunters and restorers already signed up for the 276-lot Louis Coetzer Lost Barn Find Collection 10-day, online-only auction that went live on March 25.
The auction comprises about 150 cars, regarded as one of the most significant SA sales to date for anyone looking for original engines, extremely rare spares or original body panels and trim, said Creative Rides director and lead auctioneer Joff van Reenen. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.