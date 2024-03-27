MK seeks to ride on our coattails, ANC claims
uMkhonto weSizwe party and ANC face off in court over logo and name
27 March 2024 - 19:51
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s use of the name and logo of the disbanded apartheid-era military wing of the ANC is an attempt to ride on the coattails of the governing party and confuse voters ahead of the elections, the ANC says.
The governing party wants the high court in Durban to order the party to desist from using the name “uMkhonto weSizwe” and trademark or anything similar to it before the May 29 elections, saying its use of the logo constitutes a breach of the Trade Marks Act...
